Laurus Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,544.82 crore, up 50.16% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,544.82 crore in December 2022 up 50.16% from Rs. 1,028.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.04 crore in December 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 153.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.00 crore in December 2022 up 39.36% from Rs. 290.62 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,544.82 1,575.89 1,028.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,544.82 1,575.89 1,028.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 581.56 779.31 422.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.80 44.10 33.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 86.02 -116.00 -32.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 147.35 146.99 121.99
Depreciation 84.44 81.84 64.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 274.52 272.58 197.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 319.13 367.07 221.27
Other Income 1.43 1.11 5.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 320.56 368.18 226.60
Interest 42.71 40.11 23.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 277.85 328.07 203.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 277.85 328.07 203.50
Tax 74.79 94.27 48.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 203.06 233.80 154.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 203.06 233.80 154.97
Minority Interest 0.50 -0.58 -1.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.52 -0.41 -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 203.04 232.81 153.73
Equity Share Capital 107.73 107.47 107.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.78 4.33 2.87
Diluted EPS 3.76 4.32 2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.78 4.33 2.87
Diluted EPS 3.76 4.32 2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited