    Laurus Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,544.82 crore, up 50.16% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,544.82 crore in December 2022 up 50.16% from Rs. 1,028.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.04 crore in December 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 153.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.00 crore in December 2022 up 39.36% from Rs. 290.62 crore in December 2021.

    Laurus Labs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,544.821,575.891,028.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,544.821,575.891,028.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials581.56779.31422.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.8044.1033.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks86.02-116.00-32.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost147.35146.99121.99
    Depreciation84.4481.8464.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses274.52272.58197.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax319.13367.07221.27
    Other Income1.431.115.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax320.56368.18226.60
    Interest42.7140.1123.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax277.85328.07203.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax277.85328.07203.50
    Tax74.7994.2748.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities203.06233.80154.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period203.06233.80154.97
    Minority Interest0.50-0.58-1.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.52-0.41-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates203.04232.81153.73
    Equity Share Capital107.73107.47107.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.784.332.87
    Diluted EPS3.764.322.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.784.332.87
    Diluted EPS3.764.322.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
