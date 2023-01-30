Laurus Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,544.82 crore, up 50.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,544.82 crore in December 2022 up 50.16% from Rs. 1,028.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.04 crore in December 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 153.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.00 crore in December 2022 up 39.36% from Rs. 290.62 crore in December 2021.

Laurus Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2021.

