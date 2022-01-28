Laurus Labs Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,028.76 crore, down 20.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,028.76 crore in December 2021 down 20.15% from Rs. 1,288.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.73 crore in December 2021 down 43.66% from Rs. 272.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 290.62 crore in December 2021 down 32.92% from Rs. 433.23 crore in December 2020.

Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.09 in December 2020.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 464.70 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.48% returns over the last 6 months and 26.86% over the last 12 months.