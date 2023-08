August 02, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said, under section 144, a curfew was implemented in all four sub-divisions in Nuh. 14 forces of paramilitary and almost 20 companies of Haryana Police were deployed. He said that the curfew will be relaxed from 3-5 pm in these areas where people can get all the essential services needed. An assessment will be done after today’s relaxation time to revise the curfew timings further. Section 144 prohibits gathering of more than 4 people which still holds in the relaxation time, said Panwar. A reassessment of situation will be done in coming days in matters of internet services and schools and colleges being closed, he said.