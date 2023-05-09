English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Latent View Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Latent View Analytics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore in March 2023 up 4.34% from Rs. 66.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.71 crore in March 2023 up 2.29% from Rs. 29.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.87 crore in March 2023 up 0.69% from Rs. 40.59 crore in March 2022.

    Latent View EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2022.

    Latent View shares closed at 366.10 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and -10.34% over the last 12 months.

    Latent View Analytics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.6068.4666.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.6068.4666.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.7534.8529.81
    Depreciation1.841.911.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.956.474.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0725.2230.72
    Other Income14.9722.527.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.0447.7438.64
    Interest0.660.691.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.3847.0537.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.3847.0537.47
    Tax8.679.698.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.7137.3629.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.7137.3629.05
    Equity Share Capital20.4920.3120.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.851.46
    Diluted EPS1.441.821.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.851.46
    Diluted EPS1.441.821.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IT Services & Consulting #Latent View #Latent View Analytics #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm