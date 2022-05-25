Latent View Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.71 crore, up 54.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.71 crore in March 2022 up 54.23% from Rs. 43.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.05 crore in March 2022 up 42.96% from Rs. 20.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.59 crore in March 2022 up 48.08% from Rs. 27.41 crore in March 2021.

Latent View EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2021.

Latent View shares closed at 407.45 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)