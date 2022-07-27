 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latent View Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.91 crore, up 67.83% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Latent View Analytics are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.91 crore in June 2022 up 67.83% from Rs. 36.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.36 crore in June 2022 up 111.36% from Rs. 11.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.48 crore in June 2022 up 108.59% from Rs. 16.53 crore in June 2021.

Latent View EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2021.

Latent View shares closed at 354.70 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)

Latent View Analytics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.91 66.71 36.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.91 66.71 36.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.08 29.81 20.17
Depreciation 1.80 1.95 1.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.71 4.24 3.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.32 30.72 11.04
Other Income 10.37 7.92 3.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.68 38.64 15.01
Interest 0.64 1.17 0.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.05 37.47 14.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.05 37.47 14.42
Tax 7.69 8.42 2.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.36 29.05 11.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.36 29.05 11.53
Equity Share Capital 20.04 20.04 20.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 1.46 0.58
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.41 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 1.46 0.58
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.41 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
