Latent View Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.91 crore, up 67.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.91 crore in June 2022 up 67.83% from Rs. 36.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.36 crore in June 2022 up 111.36% from Rs. 11.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.48 crore in June 2022 up 108.59% from Rs. 16.53 crore in June 2021.

Latent View EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2021.

Latent View shares closed at 354.70 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)