Latent View Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.46 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.46 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.36 crore in December 2022 up 72.87% from Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.65 crore in December 2022 up 66.55% from Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2021.