Latent View Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.46 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Latent View Analytics are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.46 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.36 crore in December 2022 up 72.87% from Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.65 crore in December 2022 up 66.55% from Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2021.

Latent View Analytics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.46 64.99 58.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.46 64.99 58.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.85 32.70 28.67
Depreciation 1.91 1.87 1.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.47 7.06 5.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.22 23.36 22.65
Other Income 22.52 9.36 5.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.74 32.72 27.90
Interest 0.69 0.63 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.05 32.09 27.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.05 32.09 27.34
Tax 9.69 6.29 5.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.36 25.80 21.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.36 25.80 21.61
Equity Share Capital 20.31 20.04 19.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.85 1.29 1.17
Diluted EPS 1.82 1.25 1.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.85 1.29 1.17
Diluted EPS 1.82 1.25 1.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited