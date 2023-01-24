English
    Latent View Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.46 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Latent View Analytics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.46 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.36 crore in December 2022 up 72.87% from Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.65 crore in December 2022 up 66.55% from Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2021.

    Latent View Analytics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.4664.9958.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.4664.9958.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.8532.7028.67
    Depreciation1.911.871.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.477.065.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2223.3622.65
    Other Income22.529.365.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.7432.7227.90
    Interest0.690.630.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.0532.0927.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.0532.0927.34
    Tax9.696.295.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.3625.8021.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.3625.8021.61
    Equity Share Capital20.3120.0419.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.851.291.17
    Diluted EPS1.821.251.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.851.291.17
    Diluted EPS1.821.251.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited