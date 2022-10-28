 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latent View Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.41 crore, up 39.69% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Latent View Analytics are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.41 crore in September 2022 up 39.69% from Rs. 94.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.27 crore in September 2022 up 71.73% from Rs. 21.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.16 crore in September 2022 up 51.05% from Rs. 30.56 crore in September 2021.

Latent View EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2021.

Latent View shares closed at 389.55 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months

Latent View Analytics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.41 119.94 94.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.41 119.94 94.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.10 73.61 56.75
Depreciation 2.19 2.11 1.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.97 11.56 11.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.14 32.66 24.54
Other Income 8.83 9.80 4.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.97 42.46 28.63
Interest 0.64 0.64 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.33 41.82 27.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.33 41.82 27.90
Tax 6.06 10.34 6.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.27 31.48 21.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.27 31.48 21.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.27 31.48 21.70
Equity Share Capital 20.04 20.04 17.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 1.57 1.25
Diluted EPS 1.80 1.52 1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 1.57 1.25
Diluted EPS 1.80 1.52 1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:55 am
