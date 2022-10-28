Latent View Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.41 crore, up 39.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.41 crore in September 2022 up 39.69% from Rs. 94.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.27 crore in September 2022 up 71.73% from Rs. 21.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.16 crore in September 2022 up 51.05% from Rs. 30.56 crore in September 2021.

Latent View EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2021.

Latent View shares closed at 389.55 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months