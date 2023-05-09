English
    Latent View Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.06 crore, up 20.1% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Latent View Analytics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.06 crore in March 2023 up 20.1% from Rs. 117.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.21 crore in March 2023 down 3.83% from Rs. 35.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.17 crore in March 2023 up 3.25% from Rs. 43.75 crore in March 2022.

    Latent View EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2022.

    Latent View shares closed at 366.10 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and -10.34% over the last 12 months.

    Latent View Analytics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.06145.35117.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.06145.35117.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost92.9788.4569.70
    Depreciation2.242.282.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.9614.0911.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8940.5433.60
    Other Income15.0422.107.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.9362.6441.50
    Interest0.660.691.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.2761.9540.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.2761.9540.31
    Tax8.069.474.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.2152.4735.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.2152.4735.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.2152.4735.57
    Equity Share Capital20.4920.3120.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.682.601.79
    Diluted EPS1.662.551.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.682.601.79
    Diluted EPS1.662.551.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

