Latent View Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.45 crore, up 47.89% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Latent View Analytics are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.45 crore in March 2022 up 47.89% from Rs. 79.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.57 crore in March 2022 up 49.59% from Rs. 23.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.75 crore in March 2022 up 33.38% from Rs. 32.80 crore in March 2021.

Latent View EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2021.

Latent View shares closed at 407.45 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)

Latent View Analytics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 117.45 107.75 79.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 117.45 107.75 79.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.70 65.38 44.13
Depreciation 2.25 2.21 1.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.91 10.14 7.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.60 30.03 26.47
Other Income 7.90 5.31 4.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.50 35.34 31.04
Interest 1.19 0.57 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.31 34.77 30.39
Exceptional Items -- 22.62 --
P/L Before Tax 40.31 57.39 30.39
Tax 4.74 7.47 6.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.57 49.93 23.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.57 49.93 23.78
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.57 49.93 23.78
Equity Share Capital 20.04 19.78 0.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 2.70 1.39
Diluted EPS 1.73 2.57 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 2.70 29.21
Diluted EPS 1.73 2.57 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

