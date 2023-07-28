English
    Latent View Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.68 crore, up 23.13% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Latent View Analytics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 147.68 crore in June 2023 up 23.13% from Rs. 119.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.86 crore in June 2023 up 4.39% from Rs. 31.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.96 crore in June 2023 up 3.12% from Rs. 44.57 crore in June 2022.

    Latent View EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2022.

    Latent View shares closed at 365.80 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.73% returns over the last 6 months and -1.60% over the last 12 months.

    Latent View Analytics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations147.68141.06119.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations147.68141.06119.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.3492.9773.61
    Depreciation2.372.242.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2717.9611.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7027.8932.66
    Other Income17.8915.049.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5942.9342.46
    Interest0.800.660.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.7942.2741.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.7942.2741.82
    Tax9.938.0610.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.8634.2131.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.8634.2131.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.8634.2131.48
    Equity Share Capital20.4920.4920.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.681.57
    Diluted EPS1.591.661.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.681.57
    Diluted EPS1.591.661.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

