Latent View Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.94 crore, up 36.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.94 crore in June 2022 up 36.56% from Rs. 87.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.48 crore in June 2022 up 41.08% from Rs. 22.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.57 crore in June 2022 up 43.96% from Rs. 30.96 crore in June 2021.

Latent View EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2021.

Latent View shares closed at 354.70 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)