Latent View Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.35 crore, up 34.9% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Latent View Analytics are:Net Sales at Rs 145.35 crore in December 2022 up 34.9% from Rs. 107.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.47 crore in December 2022 up 5.1% from Rs. 49.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.92 crore in December 2022 up 72.89% from Rs. 37.55 crore in December 2021.
Latent View EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in December 2021. Latent View shares closed at 383.20 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.14% returns over the last 6 months and -22.93% over the last 12 months.
Latent View Analytics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations145.35132.41107.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations145.35132.41107.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost88.4581.1065.38
Depreciation2.282.192.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.0913.9710.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5435.1430.03
Other Income22.108.835.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.6443.9735.34
Interest0.690.640.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.9543.3334.77
Exceptional Items----22.62
P/L Before Tax61.9543.3357.39
Tax9.476.067.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.4737.2749.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.4737.2749.93
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.4737.2749.93
Equity Share Capital20.3120.0419.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.601.862.70
Diluted EPS2.551.802.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.601.862.70
Diluted EPS2.551.802.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IT Services &amp; Consulting #Latent View #Latent View Analytics #Results
first published: Jan 24, 2023 11:11 pm