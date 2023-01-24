Latent View Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.35 crore, up 34.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Latent View Analytics are:Net Sales at Rs 145.35 crore in December 2022 up 34.9% from Rs. 107.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.47 crore in December 2022 up 5.1% from Rs. 49.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.92 crore in December 2022 up 72.89% from Rs. 37.55 crore in December 2021.
Latent View EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in December 2021.
|Latent View shares closed at 383.20 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.14% returns over the last 6 months and -22.93% over the last 12 months.
|Latent View Analytics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|145.35
|132.41
|107.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|145.35
|132.41
|107.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|88.45
|81.10
|65.38
|Depreciation
|2.28
|2.19
|2.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.09
|13.97
|10.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.54
|35.14
|30.03
|Other Income
|22.10
|8.83
|5.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|62.64
|43.97
|35.34
|Interest
|0.69
|0.64
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|61.95
|43.33
|34.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|22.62
|P/L Before Tax
|61.95
|43.33
|57.39
|Tax
|9.47
|6.06
|7.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|52.47
|37.27
|49.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|52.47
|37.27
|49.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|52.47
|37.27
|49.93
|Equity Share Capital
|20.31
|20.04
|19.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.60
|1.86
|2.70
|Diluted EPS
|2.55
|1.80
|2.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.60
|1.86
|2.70
|Diluted EPS
|2.55
|1.80
|2.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited