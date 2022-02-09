Latent View Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 107.75 crore, up 37.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.75 crore in December 2021 up 37.7% from Rs. 78.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.93 crore in December 2021 up 122.39% from Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.55 crore in December 2021 up 21.25% from Rs. 30.97 crore in December 2020.

Latent View EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2020.

Latent View shares closed at 512.30 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)