Lasa Supergener Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.69 crore, up 35.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.69 crore in September 2020 up 35.33% from Rs. 40.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in September 2020 up 1659.96% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in September 2020 up 69.31% from Rs. 7.56 crore in September 2019.

Lasa Supergener EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2019.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 77.20 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 115.94% returns over the last 6 months and 330.08% over the last 12 months.