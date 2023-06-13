Lasa Supergener Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.32 crore, down 31.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.32 crore in March 2023 down 31.03% from Rs. 51.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.00 crore in March 2023 down 222.11% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2023 down 51.83% from Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2022.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 23.00 on June 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.62% returns over the last 6 months and -40.41% over the last 12 months.