English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lasa Supergener Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.32 crore, down 31.03% Y-o-Y

    June 13, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lasa Supergenerics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.32 crore in March 2023 down 31.03% from Rs. 51.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.00 crore in March 2023 down 222.11% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2023 down 51.83% from Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2022.

    Lasa Supergener shares closed at 23.00 on June 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.62% returns over the last 6 months and -40.41% over the last 12 months.

    Lasa Supergenerics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.3231.7051.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.3231.7051.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.8629.1225.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.50-3.582.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.461.800.34
    Depreciation4.173.093.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.176.8312.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.17-5.557.45
    Other Income0.930.860.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.10-4.697.46
    Interest0.410.430.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.69-5.127.45
    Exceptional Items-19.90--4.04
    P/L Before Tax-19.21-5.1211.50
    Tax-4.21-0.20-0.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.00-4.9212.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.00-4.9212.28
    Equity Share Capital50.1040.6740.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.99-1.213.02
    Diluted EPS-2.99-1.213.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.99-1.213.02
    Diluted EPS-2.99-1.213.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lasa Supergener #Lasa Supergenerics #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 09:22 am