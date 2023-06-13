Lasa Supergener Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.32 crore, down 31.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lasa Supergenerics are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.32 crore in March 2023 down 31.03% from Rs. 51.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.00 crore in March 2023 down 222.11% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2023 down 51.83% from Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2022.
Lasa Supergener shares closed at 23.00 on June 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.62% returns over the last 6 months and -40.41% over the last 12 months.
|Lasa Supergenerics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.32
|31.70
|51.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.32
|31.70
|51.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.86
|29.12
|25.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.50
|-3.58
|2.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.46
|1.80
|0.34
|Depreciation
|4.17
|3.09
|3.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.17
|6.83
|12.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-5.55
|7.45
|Other Income
|0.93
|0.86
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.10
|-4.69
|7.46
|Interest
|0.41
|0.43
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.69
|-5.12
|7.45
|Exceptional Items
|-19.90
|--
|4.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.21
|-5.12
|11.50
|Tax
|-4.21
|-0.20
|-0.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.00
|-4.92
|12.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.00
|-4.92
|12.28
|Equity Share Capital
|50.10
|40.67
|40.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|-1.21
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|-1.21
|3.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|-1.21
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|-1.21
|3.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited