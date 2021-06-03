Lasa Supergener Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore, down 19.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore in March 2021 down 19.52% from Rs. 48.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021 up 46.52% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2020.

Lasa Supergener EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2020.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 75.95 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -13.15% returns over the last 6 months and 104.44% over the last 12 months.