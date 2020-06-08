Lasa Supergener Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.59 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.59 crore in March 2020 up 15.61% from Rs. 42.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2020 up 243.34% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2020 up 165.01% from Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2019.

Lasa Supergener EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2019.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 43.15 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 133.88% returns over the last 6 months and 116.83% over the last 12 months.