Lasa Supergener Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.02 crore, down 29.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.02 crore in March 2019 down 29.15% from Rs. 59.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2019 up 72.19% from Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2019 up 6983.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 22.80 on May 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.79% returns over the last 6 months and -70.86% over the last 12 months.