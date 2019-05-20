Lasa Supergener Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.02 crore, down 29.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lasa Supergenerics are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.02 crore in March 2019 down 29.15% from Rs. 59.31 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2019 up 72.19% from Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2019 up 6983.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.
Lasa Supergener shares closed at 22.80 on May 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.79% returns over the last 6 months and -70.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lasa Supergenerics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.02
|53.88
|59.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.02
|53.88
|59.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.89
|26.06
|54.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.84
|15.82
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.84
|5.00
|-2.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.22
|2.98
|2.73
|Depreciation
|4.78
|4.87
|5.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.84
|4.65
|5.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.71
|-5.50
|-5.82
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.88
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-4.62
|-5.19
|Interest
|2.50
|1.94
|2.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.03
|-6.56
|-7.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.03
|-6.56
|-7.80
|Tax
|-1.23
|-1.28
|-1.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.80
|-5.28
|-6.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.80
|-5.28
|-6.47
|Equity Share Capital
|22.86
|22.86
|22.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|84.24
|94.48
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-2.31
|-2.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-2.31
|-2.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-2.31
|-2.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-2.31
|-2.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited