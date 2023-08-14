Lasa Supergener Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.56 crore, up 5.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.56 crore in June 2023 up 5.81% from Rs. 28.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in June 2023 up 59.04% from Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2023 up 149.94% from Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2022.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 24.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and -27.84% over the last 12 months.