    Lasa Supergener Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.56 crore, up 5.81% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lasa Supergenerics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.56 crore in June 2023 up 5.81% from Rs. 28.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in June 2023 up 59.04% from Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2023 up 149.94% from Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2022.

    Lasa Supergener shares closed at 24.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and -27.84% over the last 12 months.

    Lasa Supergenerics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.5635.3228.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.5635.3228.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.2023.8636.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.901.50-7.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.691.463.18
    Depreciation2.654.173.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.514.174.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.400.17-11.19
    Other Income0.000.930.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.401.10-11.18
    Interest0.370.410.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.030.69-11.19
    Exceptional Items---19.90--
    P/L Before Tax1.03-19.21-11.19
    Tax5.98-4.210.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.95-15.00-12.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.95-15.00-12.08
    Equity Share Capital50.1050.1040.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.99-2.99-2.97
    Diluted EPS-0.99-2.99-2.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.99-2.99-2.97
    Diluted EPS-0.99-2.99-2.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:44 pm

