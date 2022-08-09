 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lasa Supergener Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.88 crore, down 19.93% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lasa Supergenerics are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.88 crore in June 2022 down 19.93% from Rs. 36.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2022 down 1599.24% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2022 down 274.78% from Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2021.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 37.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.64% returns over the last 6 months and -48.18% over the last 12 months.

Lasa Supergenerics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.88 51.21 36.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.88 51.21 36.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.45 25.24 29.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.13 2.54 -8.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.18 0.34 3.91
Depreciation 3.07 3.48 3.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.50 12.17 5.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.19 7.45 1.16
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.18 7.46 1.17
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.19 7.45 1.14
Exceptional Items -- 4.04 --
P/L Before Tax -11.19 11.50 1.14
Tax 0.89 -0.79 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.08 12.28 0.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.08 12.28 0.81
Equity Share Capital 40.67 40.67 40.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.97 3.02 0.20
Diluted EPS -2.97 3.02 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.97 3.02 0.20
Diluted EPS -2.97 3.02 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 9, 2022
