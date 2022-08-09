Lasa Supergener Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.88 crore, down 19.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lasa Supergenerics are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.88 crore in June 2022 down 19.93% from Rs. 36.07 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2022 down 1599.24% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2022 down 274.78% from Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2021.
Lasa Supergener shares closed at 37.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.64% returns over the last 6 months and -48.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lasa Supergenerics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.88
|51.21
|36.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.88
|51.21
|36.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.45
|25.24
|29.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.13
|2.54
|-8.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.18
|0.34
|3.91
|Depreciation
|3.07
|3.48
|3.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.50
|12.17
|5.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.19
|7.45
|1.16
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.18
|7.46
|1.17
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.19
|7.45
|1.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|4.04
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.19
|11.50
|1.14
|Tax
|0.89
|-0.79
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.08
|12.28
|0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.08
|12.28
|0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|40.67
|40.67
|40.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.97
|3.02
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.97
|3.02
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.97
|3.02
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.97
|3.02
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited