Lasa Supergener Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.88 crore, down 19.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.88 crore in June 2022 down 19.93% from Rs. 36.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2022 down 1599.24% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2022 down 274.78% from Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2021.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 37.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.64% returns over the last 6 months and -48.18% over the last 12 months.