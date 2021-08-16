Lasa Supergener Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.07 crore, down 33.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.07 crore in June 2021 down 33.94% from Rs. 54.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021 down 85% from Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2021 down 62.03% from Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2020.

Lasa Supergener EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2020.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 70.35 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.02% returns over the last 6 months and 20.05% over the last 12 months.