Lasa Supergener Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore, up 101.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore in December 2022 up 101.46% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 36.75% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.