Lasa Supergener Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore, up 101.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lasa Supergenerics are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore in December 2022 up 101.46% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 36.75% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

Lasa Supergenerics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.70 33.66 15.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.70 33.66 15.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.12 20.69 7.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.58 5.21 4.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.80 3.07 1.95
Depreciation 3.09 3.09 3.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.83 5.03 2.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.55 -3.44 -4.77
Other Income 0.86 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.69 -3.43 -4.76
Interest 0.43 0.84 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.12 -4.27 -4.77
Exceptional Items -- -2.47 --
P/L Before Tax -5.12 -6.74 -4.77
Tax -0.20 -0.13 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.92 -6.61 -4.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.92 -6.61 -4.71
Equity Share Capital 40.67 40.67 40.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.21 -1.62 -1.16
Diluted EPS -1.21 -1.62 -1.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.21 -1.62 -1.16
Diluted EPS -1.21 -1.62 -1.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited