    Lasa Supergener Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore, up 101.46% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lasa Supergenerics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore in December 2022 up 101.46% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 36.75% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

    Lasa Supergener shares closed at 29.30 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.20% returns over the last 6 months and -43.76% over the last 12 months.

    Lasa Supergenerics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.7033.6615.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.7033.6615.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.1220.697.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.585.214.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.803.071.95
    Depreciation3.093.093.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.835.032.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.55-3.44-4.77
    Other Income0.860.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.69-3.43-4.76
    Interest0.430.840.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.12-4.27-4.77
    Exceptional Items---2.47--
    P/L Before Tax-5.12-6.74-4.77
    Tax-0.20-0.13-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.92-6.61-4.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.92-6.61-4.71
    Equity Share Capital40.6740.6740.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.21-1.62-1.16
    Diluted EPS-1.21-1.62-1.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.21-1.62-1.16
    Diluted EPS-1.21-1.62-1.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

