Lasa Supergener Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore, up 101.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lasa Supergenerics are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore in December 2022 up 101.46% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 36.75% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.
Lasa Supergener shares closed at 29.30 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.20% returns over the last 6 months and -43.76% over the last 12 months.
|Lasa Supergenerics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.70
|33.66
|15.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.70
|33.66
|15.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.12
|20.69
|7.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.58
|5.21
|4.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.80
|3.07
|1.95
|Depreciation
|3.09
|3.09
|3.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.83
|5.03
|2.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.55
|-3.44
|-4.77
|Other Income
|0.86
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.69
|-3.43
|-4.76
|Interest
|0.43
|0.84
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.12
|-4.27
|-4.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.47
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.12
|-6.74
|-4.77
|Tax
|-0.20
|-0.13
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.92
|-6.61
|-4.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.92
|-6.61
|-4.71
|Equity Share Capital
|40.67
|40.67
|40.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|-1.62
|-1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|-1.62
|-1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|-1.62
|-1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|-1.62
|-1.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited