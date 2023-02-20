Lasa Supergener Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore, up 101.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore in December 2022 up 101.46% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 36.75% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 29.30 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.20% returns over the last 6 months and -43.76% over the last 12 months.