Lasa Supergener Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.99 crore, up 37.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.99 crore in December 2020 up 37.41% from Rs. 39.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2020 up 154.44% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.77 crore in December 2020 up 50.41% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2019.

Lasa Supergener EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.89 in December 2019.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 84.85 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.09% returns over the last 6 months and 179.57% over the last 12 months.