L&T Q4 profit falls 6.5% to Rs 3,197 crore, order inflow at Rs 57,785 crore

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on June 5 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 3,197 crore in the quarter ended March 2020, registering a 6.5 percent decline compared to Rs 3,418.24 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 2.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 44,245.28 crore in Q4FY20.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the fourth quarter was at Rs 5,121 crore.
L&T share price has corrected 41 percent in the last year on fears of slowing order inflow and the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. It was down 28 percent year-to-date and 38 percent during the March quarter itself.