L&T Q4 profit falls 6.5% to Rs 3,197 crore, order inflow at Rs 57,785 crore

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on June 5 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 3,197 crore in the quarter ended March 2020, registering a 6.5 percent decline compared to Rs 3,418.24 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 2.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 44,245.28 crore in Q4FY20.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the fourth quarter was at Rs 5,121 crore.

L&T share price has corrected 41 percent in the last year on fears of slowing order inflow and the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. It was down 28 percent year-to-date and 38 percent during the March quarter itself.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Meanwhile, today, heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured an order from the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department, Government of Telangana, which is undertaking the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation scheme to irrigate a command area of about 9.36 lakh acres in the districts of Khammam, Kothagudem and Mahabubabad.