MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Q3 net jumps 37% on higher revenues, margins

The IT arm of engineering major L&T had posted a net profit of Rs 376.7 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
January 20, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro Infotech on Tuesday reported a 37.85 percent jump in net profit to Rs 519.3 crore for the December quarter, mainly driven by a surge in revenue and margin expansion.

The IT arm of engineering major L&T had posted a net profit of Rs 376.7 crore in the year-ago period.

It reported a 12 percent increase in revenues to Rs 3,152.8 crore for the quarter as against Rs 2,811 crore a year ago. Compared to the preceding September quarter, the revenues were up nearly 6 percent.

Its chief executive and managing director Sanjay Jalona said the company's revenues have exceeded the levels attained in FY20 and exuded confidence of closing FY21 with revenue growth in high single digits.

The net income margin expanded to 16.5 percent as against 13.4 percent in the year-ago period and 15.2 percent in the preceding September quarter.

Close

Related stories

Jalona said a higher utilisation of over 84 percent, greater volume of work done onshore in India and faster revenue growth helped in the margin expansion.

The company is targeting to maintain the net income margin number between 14-15 percent and will be investing accordingly into the business because it wants to be seen as a growth company, Jalona said.

Jalona said he is happy with the deal pipeline and the conversations with clients are centred around digital transformation and workforce modernisation contracts.

Refusing to comment on whether the worst is behind for the IT industry, which has been posting handsome performance numbers, Jalona said he is very optimistic about the vaccination.

The total headcount of the company increased to nearly 34,000 at the end of December from 31,419 in the year-ago period and 32,455 in the September quarter.

Attrition also came down to 12.4 percent from 17.7 percent in the year-ago period.

The company scrip on Tuesday rose 1.93 percent to close at Rs 4,093.10 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2021 07:24 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.