Larsen Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17,061.00 crore, up 8.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,061.00 crore in September 2021 up 8.04% from Rs. 15,791.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,025.44 crore in September 2021 down 69.84% from Rs. 6,716.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,756.51 crore in September 2021 up 27.26% from Rs. 2,165.98 crore in September 2020.

Larsen EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 47.83 in September 2020.

Larsen shares closed at 1,782.80 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.16% returns over the last 6 months and 81.46% over the last 12 months.