you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Larsen Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15,791.68 crore, down 15.79% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,791.68 crore in September 2020 down 15.79% from Rs. 18,751.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,716.51 crore in September 2020 up 238.6% from Rs. 1,983.60 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,165.98 crore in September 2020 down 15.89% from Rs. 2,575.21 crore in September 2019.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 47.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.14 in September 2019.

Larsen shares closed at 982.85 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.66% returns over the last 6 months and -32.73% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations15,791.688,149.9918,751.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15,791.688,149.9918,751.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,331.87804.767,376.37
Purchase of Traded Goods299.99141.11196.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks394.69-144.71-70.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,402.631,359.831,547.70
Depreciation249.42234.76249.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses594.81444.70574.65
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10,536.864,962.697,574.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax981.41346.851,303.35
Other Income935.15698.261,022.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,916.561,045.112,325.51
Interest656.40708.45559.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,260.16336.661,766.46
Exceptional Items-2,818.65----
P/L Before Tax-1,558.49336.661,766.46
Tax208.6155.01-10.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,767.10281.651,776.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items8,483.6124.93206.95
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,716.51306.581,983.60
Equity Share Capital280.81280.80280.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS47.832.1814.14
Diluted EPS47.832.1814.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS47.832.1814.14
Diluted EPS47.832.1814.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Larsen #Larsen & Toubro #Results

