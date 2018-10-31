Larsen Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18,648.76 crore, up 17.58% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 18,648.76 crore in September 2018 up 17.58% from Rs. 15,859.84 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,753.71 crore in September 2018 up 50.93% from Rs. 1,161.91 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,382.79 crore in September 2018 up 20.99% from Rs. 1,969.48 crore in September 2017.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 12.51 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.30 in September 2017.

Larsen shares closed at 1,470.25 on February 16, 2017 (NSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months and 18.86% over the last 12 months.