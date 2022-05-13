Larsen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37,439.22 crore, up 25.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37,439.22 crore in March 2022 up 25.83% from Rs. 29,754.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,901.15 crore in March 2022 up 18.85% from Rs. 2,441.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,572.37 crore in March 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 4,264.27 crore in March 2021.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 20.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.57 in March 2021.

Larsen shares closed at 1,526.15 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.13% returns over the last 6 months and 10.17% over the last 12 months.