Larsen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37,439.22 crore, up 25.83% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37,439.22
|21,551.54
|29,754.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37,439.22
|21,551.54
|29,754.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,628.46
|11,166.50
|1,844.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|259.64
|319.98
|448.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|197.47
|-1,242.44
|-205.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,899.27
|1,617.18
|1,327.16
|Depreciation
|307.89
|258.73
|301.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|703.53
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27,584.81
|7,969.84
|22,046.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,561.68
|1,461.75
|3,288.88
|Other Income
|702.80
|1,012.44
|674.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,264.48
|2,474.19
|3,963.25
|Interest
|440.76
|412.00
|486.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,823.72
|2,062.19
|3,476.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,823.72
|2,062.19
|3,476.36
|Tax
|922.57
|391.35
|1,009.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,901.15
|1,670.84
|2,467.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-25.93
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,901.15
|1,670.84
|2,441.11
|Equity Share Capital
|281.01
|280.97
|280.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.65
|11.89
|17.57
|Diluted EPS
|20.63
|11.88
|17.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.65
|11.89
|17.57
|Diluted EPS
|20.63
|11.88
|17.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited