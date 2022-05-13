 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Larsen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37,439.22 crore, up 25.83% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

Net Sales at Rs 37,439.22 crore in March 2022 up 25.83% from Rs. 29,754.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,901.15 crore in March 2022 up 18.85% from Rs. 2,441.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,572.37 crore in March 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 4,264.27 crore in March 2021.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 20.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.57 in March 2021.

Larsen shares closed at 1,526.15 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.13% returns over the last 6 months and 10.17% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37,439.22 21,551.54 29,754.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37,439.22 21,551.54 29,754.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,628.46 11,166.50 1,844.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 259.64 319.98 448.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 197.47 -1,242.44 -205.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,899.27 1,617.18 1,327.16
Depreciation 307.89 258.73 301.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 703.53
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27,584.81 7,969.84 22,046.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,561.68 1,461.75 3,288.88
Other Income 702.80 1,012.44 674.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,264.48 2,474.19 3,963.25
Interest 440.76 412.00 486.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,823.72 2,062.19 3,476.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,823.72 2,062.19 3,476.36
Tax 922.57 391.35 1,009.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,901.15 1,670.84 2,467.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -25.93
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,901.15 1,670.84 2,441.11
Equity Share Capital 281.01 280.97 280.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.65 11.89 17.57
Diluted EPS 20.63 11.88 17.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.65 11.89 17.57
Diluted EPS 20.63 11.88 17.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 13, 2022 12:08 pm
