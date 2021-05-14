Larsen Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29,754.11 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,754.11 crore in March 2021 up 9.18% from Rs. 27,252.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,441.11 crore in March 2021 up 8.27% from Rs. 2,254.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,264.27 crore in March 2021 up 24.52% from Rs. 3,424.64 crore in March 2020.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 17.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.06 in March 2020.

Larsen shares closed at 1,385.30 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.79% returns over the last 6 months and 58.93% over the last 12 months.