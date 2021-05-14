MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Larsen Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29,754.11 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

Net Sales at Rs 29,754.11 crore in March 2021 up 9.18% from Rs. 27,252.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,441.11 crore in March 2021 up 8.27% from Rs. 2,254.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,264.27 crore in March 2021 up 24.52% from Rs. 3,424.64 crore in March 2020.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 17.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.06 in March 2020.

Close

Larsen shares closed at 1,385.30 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.79% returns over the last 6 months and 58.93% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations29,754.1119,619.8127,252.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29,754.1119,619.8127,252.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,844.241,713.071,411.10
Purchase of Traded Goods448.12348.89225.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-205.18297.79327.81
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,327.161,395.761,425.75
Depreciation301.02240.42257.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses703.53530.91808.79
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22,046.3413,469.5820,430.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,288.881,623.392,365.92
Other Income674.371,127.66801.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,963.252,751.053,167.59
Interest486.89567.81563.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,476.362,183.242,603.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,476.362,183.242,603.88
Tax1,009.32478.34489.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,467.041,704.902,114.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-25.93167.87140.40
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,441.111,872.772,254.64
Equity Share Capital280.91280.85280.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.5713.3416.06
Diluted EPS17.5513.3216.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.5713.3416.06
Diluted EPS17.5513.3216.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Larsen #Larsen & Toubro #Results
first published: May 14, 2021 08:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.