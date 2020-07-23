Larsen Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8,149.99 crore, down 50.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,149.99 crore in June 2020 down 50.6% from Rs. 16,498.89 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.58 crore in June 2020 down 77.98% from Rs. 1,392.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,279.87 crore in June 2020 down 23.73% from Rs. 1,678.07 crore in June 2019.

Larsen EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in June 2020 from Rs. 9.92 in June 2019.

Larsen shares closed at 920.90 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.84% returns over the last 6 months and -34.39% over the last 12 months.