Larsen Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16,498.89 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,498.89 crore in June 2019 up 8.73% from Rs. 15,173.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,392.00 crore in June 2019 up 52.67% from Rs. 911.80 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,678.07 crore in June 2019 down 5.99% from Rs. 1,784.98 crore in June 2018.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 9.92 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.51 in June 2018.

Larsen shares closed at 1,409.50 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.30% returns over the last 6 months and 10.19% over the last 12 months.