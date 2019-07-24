App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Larsen Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16,498.89 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

Net Sales at Rs 16,498.89 crore in June 2019 up 8.73% from Rs. 15,173.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,392.00 crore in June 2019 up 52.67% from Rs. 911.80 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,678.07 crore in June 2019 down 5.99% from Rs. 1,784.98 crore in June 2018.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 9.92 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.51 in June 2018.

Larsen shares closed at 1,409.50 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.30% returns over the last 6 months and 10.19% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations16,498.8930,822.4115,173.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16,498.8930,822.4115,173.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6,733.0613,418.725,942.47
Purchase of Traded Goods188.90596.35280.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-245.89109.48-504.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,448.041,538.021,496.09
Depreciation233.94285.85254.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses545.29398.70680.22
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6,613.5311,300.236,041.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax982.023,175.06984.02
Other Income462.11796.62546.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,444.133,971.681,530.73
Interest481.63436.13346.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax962.503,535.551,183.77
Exceptional Items626.99-24.702.83
P/L Before Tax1,589.493,510.851,186.60
Tax315.771,133.43274.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,273.722,377.42911.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items118.28----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,392.002,377.42911.80
Equity Share Capital280.62280.55280.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.9216.956.51
Diluted EPS9.9116.936.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.9216.956.51
Diluted EPS9.9116.936.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Larsen #Larsen & Toubro #Results

