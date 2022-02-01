Larsen Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21,551.54 crore, up 9.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,551.54 crore in December 2021 up 9.85% from Rs. 19,619.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,670.84 crore in December 2021 down 10.78% from Rs. 1,872.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,732.92 crore in December 2021 down 8.64% from Rs. 2,991.47 crore in December 2020.

Larsen EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.34 in December 2020.

Larsen shares closed at 1,909.20 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.29% returns over the last 6 months and 31.77% over the last 12 months.