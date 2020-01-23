Larsen Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19,885.26 crore, down 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,885.26 crore in December 2019 down 11% from Rs. 22,342.98 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,343.50 crore in December 2019 down 17.82% from Rs. 1,634.78 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,165.45 crore in December 2019 down 28.47% from Rs. 3,027.29 crore in December 2018.

Larsen EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.57 in December 2019 from Rs. 11.66 in December 2018.

Larsen shares closed at 1,294.20 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.80% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.