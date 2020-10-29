Larsen Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31,034.74 crore, down 12.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31,034.74 crore in September 2020 down 12.15% from Rs. 35,328.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,520.27 crore in September 2020 up 118.43% from Rs. 2,527.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,878.54 crore in September 2020 down 11.49% from Rs. 6,641.58 crore in September 2019.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 39.32 in September 2020 from Rs. 18.01 in September 2019.

Larsen shares closed at 982.85 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.66% returns over the last 6 months and -32.73% over the last 12 months.