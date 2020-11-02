172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|larsen-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-31034-74-crore-down-12-15-y-o-y-2-6054221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Larsen Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31,034.74 crore, down 12.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

Net Sales at Rs 31,034.74 crore in September 2020 down 12.15% from Rs. 35,328.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,520.27 crore in September 2020 up 118.43% from Rs. 2,527.26 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,878.54 crore in September 2020 down 11.49% from Rs. 6,641.58 crore in September 2019.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 39.32 in September 2020 from Rs. 18.01 in September 2019.

Larsen shares closed at 929.60 on October 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 9.27% returns over the last 6 months and -35.99% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations31,034.7421,259.9735,328.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations31,034.7421,259.9735,328.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,995.072,348.7510,321.46
Purchase of Traded Goods293.94139.48188.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks540.58-192.63313.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6,084.376,153.486,140.60
Depreciation713.12672.23629.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses2,120.722,149.032,279.65
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12,680.556,937.5010,039.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,606.393,052.135,415.49
Other Income559.03777.40596.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,165.423,829.536,011.93
Interest3,027.223,159.792,709.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,138.20669.743,302.75
Exceptional Items-3,732.30224.72--
P/L Before Tax-1,594.10894.463,302.75
Tax675.36256.44791.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2,269.46638.022,511.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items8,146.007.05218.76
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,876.54645.072,730.39
Minority Interest-303.72-240.79-243.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates-52.55-101.1440.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5,520.27303.142,527.26
Equity Share Capital280.81280.80280.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS39.322.1618.01
Diluted EPS39.322.1617.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS39.322.1618.01
Diluted EPS39.322.1617.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Larsen #Larsen & Toubro #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.