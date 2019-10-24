Larsen Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35,328.45 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35,328.45
|29,635.95
|32,080.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35,328.45
|29,635.95
|32,080.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,321.46
|9,448.81
|10,160.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|188.85
|185.52
|353.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|313.28
|-215.92
|-208.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6,140.60
|4,551.78
|4,569.14
|Depreciation
|629.65
|461.46
|515.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|2,279.65
|1,746.05
|2,041.46
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,039.47
|8,522.15
|9,605.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,415.49
|4,936.10
|5,042.67
|Other Income
|596.44
|384.40
|425.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,011.93
|5,320.50
|5,467.94
|Interest
|2,709.18
|2,665.27
|2,186.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,302.75
|2,655.23
|3,281.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-93.55
|294.75
|P/L Before Tax
|3,302.75
|2,561.68
|3,575.75
|Tax
|791.12
|794.79
|886.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,511.63
|1,766.89
|2,689.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|218.76
|112.08
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,730.39
|1,878.97
|2,689.63
|Minority Interest
|-243.17
|-337.12
|-362.92
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|40.04
|-69.27
|-96.22
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,527.26
|1,472.58
|2,230.49
|Equity Share Capital
|280.65
|280.62
|280.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.01
|10.50
|15.91
|Diluted EPS
|17.99
|10.48
|15.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.01
|10.50
|15.91
|Diluted EPS
|17.99
|10.48
|15.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
