Larsen Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35,328.45 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35,328.45 crore in September 2019 up 10.12% from Rs. 32,080.83 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,527.26 crore in September 2019 up 13.31% from Rs. 2,230.49 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,641.58 crore in September 2019 up 11% from Rs. 5,983.45 crore in September 2018.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 18.01 in September 2019 from Rs. 15.91 in September 2018.

Larsen shares closed at 1,431.80 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.20% returns over the last 6 months and 19.25% over the last 12 months.