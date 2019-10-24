App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 161
INC+ : 102

Need 43 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 37

Need 9 more seats to win

INC : 32

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Larsen Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35,328.45 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

Net Sales at Rs 35,328.45 crore in September 2019 up 10.12% from Rs. 32,080.83 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,527.26 crore in September 2019 up 13.31% from Rs. 2,230.49 crore in September 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,641.58 crore in September 2019 up 11% from Rs. 5,983.45 crore in September 2018.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 18.01 in September 2019 from Rs. 15.91 in September 2018.

Larsen shares closed at 1,431.80 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.20% returns over the last 6 months and 19.25% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations35,328.4529,635.9532,080.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations35,328.4529,635.9532,080.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10,321.469,448.8110,160.96
Purchase of Traded Goods188.85185.52353.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks313.28-215.92-208.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6,140.604,551.784,569.14
Depreciation629.65461.46515.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses2,279.651,746.052,041.46
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10,039.478,522.159,605.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,415.494,936.105,042.67
Other Income596.44384.40425.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,011.935,320.505,467.94
Interest2,709.182,665.272,186.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,302.752,655.233,281.00
Exceptional Items---93.55294.75
P/L Before Tax3,302.752,561.683,575.75
Tax791.12794.79886.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,511.631,766.892,689.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items218.76112.08--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,730.391,878.972,689.63
Minority Interest-243.17-337.12-362.92
Share Of P/L Of Associates40.04-69.27-96.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,527.261,472.582,230.49
Equity Share Capital280.65280.62280.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.0110.5015.91
Diluted EPS17.9910.4815.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.0110.5015.91
Diluted EPS17.9910.4815.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited


Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views hereCatch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views hereCatch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views hereFor full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Larsen #Larsen & Toubro #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.