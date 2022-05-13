Larsen Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52,850.67 crore, up 9.9% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52,850.67
|39,562.92
|48,087.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52,850.67
|39,562.92
|48,087.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,987.98
|4,003.00
|5,079.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|255.04
|322.75
|433.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|185.99
|-1,281.73
|-301.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,968.34
|7,631.46
|6,353.94
|Depreciation
|769.36
|732.46
|816.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|2,153.51
|2,111.55
|2,343.04
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30,779.29
|22,245.47
|27,789.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,751.16
|3,797.96
|5,572.17
|Other Income
|515.59
|571.39
|1,028.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,266.75
|4,369.35
|6,600.43
|Interest
|705.10
|813.80
|853.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,561.65
|3,555.55
|5,747.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,561.65
|3,555.55
|5,747.36
|Tax
|1,554.99
|1,058.69
|2,086.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,006.66
|2,496.86
|3,660.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-124.46
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,006.66
|2,496.86
|3,536.19
|Minority Interest
|-517.78
|-462.40
|-402.89
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|131.81
|20.28
|159.51
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,620.69
|2,054.74
|3,292.81
|Equity Share Capital
|281.01
|280.97
|280.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.77
|14.63
|23.45
|Diluted EPS
|25.75
|14.61
|23.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.77
|14.63
|23.45
|Diluted EPS
|25.75
|14.61
|23.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited