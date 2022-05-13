 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Larsen Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52,850.67 crore, up 9.9% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

Net Sales at Rs 52,850.67 crore in March 2022 up 9.9% from Rs. 48,087.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,620.69 crore in March 2022 up 9.96% from Rs. 3,292.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,036.11 crore in March 2022 down 5.14% from Rs. 7,417.19 crore in March 2021.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 25.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.45 in March 2021.

Larsen shares closed at 1,524.35 on May 12, 2022 (BSE)

Larsen & Toubro
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52,850.67 39,562.92 48,087.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52,850.67 39,562.92 48,087.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,987.98 4,003.00 5,079.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 255.04 322.75 433.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 185.99 -1,281.73 -301.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7,968.34 7,631.46 6,353.94
Depreciation 769.36 732.46 816.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 2,153.51 2,111.55 2,343.04
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30,779.29 22,245.47 27,789.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,751.16 3,797.96 5,572.17
Other Income 515.59 571.39 1,028.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,266.75 4,369.35 6,600.43
Interest 705.10 813.80 853.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,561.65 3,555.55 5,747.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5,561.65 3,555.55 5,747.36
Tax 1,554.99 1,058.69 2,086.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,006.66 2,496.86 3,660.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -124.46
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,006.66 2,496.86 3,536.19
Minority Interest -517.78 -462.40 -402.89
Share Of P/L Of Associates 131.81 20.28 159.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3,620.69 2,054.74 3,292.81
Equity Share Capital 281.01 280.97 280.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.77 14.63 23.45
Diluted EPS 25.75 14.61 23.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.77 14.63 23.45
Diluted EPS 25.75 14.61 23.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
