Larsen Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44,933.96 crore, up 10.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44,933.96 crore in March 2019 up 10.46% from Rs. 40,678.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,418.24 crore in March 2019 up 2.41% from Rs. 3,337.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,220.42 crore in March 2019 down 15.94% from Rs. 7,399.90 crore in March 2018.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 24.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 22.60 in March 2018.

Larsen shares closed at 1,295.35 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.92% returns over the last 6 months and -8.55% over the last 12 months.