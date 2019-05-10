Larsen Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44,933.96 crore, up 10.46% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44,933.96
|35,708.87
|40,678.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44,933.96
|35,708.87
|40,678.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,840.16
|13,357.21
|13,703.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|589.55
|373.35
|371.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|200.81
|-922.81
|-321.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4,655.00
|4,606.55
|4,128.43
|Depreciation
|474.66
|448.95
|492.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,646.50
|1,672.64
|2,637.91
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27,402.85
|10,649.40
|13,191.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,124.43
|5,523.58
|6,474.75
|Other Income
|621.33
|606.39
|432.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,745.76
|6,129.97
|6,907.51
|Interest
|507.13
|2,511.07
|1,994.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,238.63
|3,618.90
|4,912.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,238.63
|3,618.90
|4,912.75
|Tax
|1,322.50
|1,200.15
|1,457.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,916.13
|2,418.75
|3,454.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,916.13
|2,418.75
|3,454.77
|Minority Interest
|-370.65
|-320.66
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-127.24
|-56.47
|-116.82
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,418.24
|2,041.62
|3,337.95
|Equity Share Capital
|280.55
|280.44
|280.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.37
|14.56
|22.60
|Diluted EPS
|24.29
|14.54
|22.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.37
|14.56
|22.60
|Diluted EPS
|24.29
|14.54
|22.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited