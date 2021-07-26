Larsen Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29,334.73 crore, up 37.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,334.73 crore in June 2021 up 37.98% from Rs. 21,259.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,174.44 crore in June 2021 up 287.42% from Rs. 303.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,819.46 crore in June 2021 down 15.16% from Rs. 4,501.76 crore in June 2020.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 8.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2020.

Larsen shares closed at 1,611.75 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.52% returns over the last 6 months and 78.33% over the last 12 months.