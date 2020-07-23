Larsen Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21,259.97 crore, down 28.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,259.97 crore in June 2020 down 28.26% from Rs. 29,635.95 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.14 crore in June 2020 down 79.41% from Rs. 1,472.58 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,501.76 crore in June 2020 down 22.14% from Rs. 5,781.96 crore in June 2019.

Larsen EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2020 from Rs. 10.50 in June 2019.

Larsen shares closed at 920.90 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.84% returns over the last 6 months and -34.39% over the last 12 months.