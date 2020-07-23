App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Larsen Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21,259.97 crore, down 28.26% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

Net Sales at Rs 21,259.97 crore in June 2020 down 28.26% from Rs. 29,635.95 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.14 crore in June 2020 down 79.41% from Rs. 1,472.58 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,501.76 crore in June 2020 down 22.14% from Rs. 5,781.96 crore in June 2019.

Larsen EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2020 from Rs. 10.50 in June 2019.

Larsen shares closed at 920.90 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.84% returns over the last 6 months and -34.39% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations21,259.9744,245.2829,635.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations21,259.9744,245.2829,635.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,348.753,794.659,448.81
Purchase of Traded Goods139.48223.67185.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-192.63664.33-215.92
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6,153.486,288.414,551.78
Depreciation672.23710.94461.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses2,149.032,232.771,746.05
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6,937.5023,984.788,522.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,052.136,345.734,936.10
Other Income777.40660.48384.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,829.537,006.215,320.50
Interest3,159.792,756.472,665.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax669.744,249.742,655.23
Exceptional Items224.72---93.55
P/L Before Tax894.464,249.742,561.68
Tax256.44966.29794.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities638.023,283.451,766.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items7.05132.39112.08
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period645.073,415.841,878.97
Minority Interest-240.79-365.42-337.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates-101.14146.65-69.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates303.143,197.071,472.58
Equity Share Capital280.80280.78280.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.1622.7810.50
Diluted EPS2.1622.7510.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.1622.7810.50
Diluted EPS2.1622.7510.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 09:31 am

