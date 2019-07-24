Larsen Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29,635.95 crore, up 4.78% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29,635.95
|44,933.96
|28,283.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29,635.95
|44,933.96
|28,283.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9,448.81
|16,484.77
|8,249.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|185.52
|589.55
|290.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-215.92
|200.81
|-171.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4,551.78
|4,655.00
|4,281.53
|Depreciation
|461.46
|474.66
|644.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,746.05
|1,646.50
|2,163.05
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,522.15
|15,758.24
|8,902.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,936.10
|5,124.43
|3,923.42
|Other Income
|384.40
|621.33
|244.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,320.50
|5,745.76
|4,167.45
|Interest
|2,665.27
|507.13
|2,019.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,655.23
|5,238.63
|2,147.65
|Exceptional Items
|-93.55
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,561.68
|5,238.63
|2,147.65
|Tax
|794.79
|1,322.50
|934.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,766.89
|3,916.13
|1,213.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|112.08
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,878.97
|3,916.13
|1,213.07
|Minority Interest
|-337.12
|-370.65
|-257.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-69.27
|-127.24
|258.93
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,472.58
|3,418.24
|1,214.78
|Equity Share Capital
|280.62
|280.55
|280.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.50
|24.37
|8.67
|Diluted EPS
|10.48
|24.29
|8.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.50
|24.37
|8.67
|Diluted EPS
|10.48
|24.29
|8.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited