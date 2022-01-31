Larsen Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39,562.92 crore, up 11.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39,562.92 crore in December 2021 up 11.14% from Rs. 35,596.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,054.74 crore in December 2021 down 16.7% from Rs. 2,466.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,101.81 crore in December 2021 down 28.45% from Rs. 7,130.50 crore in December 2020.

Larsen EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.57 in December 2020.

Larsen shares closed at 1,897.55 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.03% returns over the last 6 months and 41.05% over the last 12 months.